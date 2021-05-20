Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,611 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Comcast by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.21. The stock had a trading volume of 217,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,427,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.41. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.