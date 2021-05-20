Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,533 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.52.

HD traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.87. The stock had a trading volume of 54,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,506. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.73.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.