Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

