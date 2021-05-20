Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $613.29. 26,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,914. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $257.63 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $626.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

