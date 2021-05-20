Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 209,262 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 209,262 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,406,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

