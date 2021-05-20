Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,657. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

