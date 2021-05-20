Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $140.84. 20,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,993. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,226 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,605. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.