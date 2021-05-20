U Network (UUU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. U Network has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, U Network has traded down 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

