U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Insider Katherine B. Quinn Sells 25,000 Shares

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00.

NYSE USB opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,270,000 after buying an additional 1,472,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

