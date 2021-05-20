U.S. Silica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,169 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the typical volume of 527 put options.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $845.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.22. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.