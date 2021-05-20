UBS Group Reiterates “$155.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been assigned a $155.00 target price by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. Apple has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

