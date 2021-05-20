UGAS Price Down 32.8% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $2.40 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00076361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.76 or 0.01171843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.84 or 0.09980823 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

