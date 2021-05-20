Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $319.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.17.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

