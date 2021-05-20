Umbrella Network Price Down 31.3% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $2.32 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

