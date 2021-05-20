Unicly Genesis Collection Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $260,356.48 and $652.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

