Unido EP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $240,975.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, Unido EP has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and approximately $240,975.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00072216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.08 or 0.00415114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00218304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.15 or 0.01000597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,991,890 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

