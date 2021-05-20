Unifty Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.29 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $39.29 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $38.13 or 0.00093190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

