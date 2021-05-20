UniLayer (LAYER) Market Cap Reaches $23.02 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. UniLayer has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $3.58 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 33.1% against the dollar. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.01166899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00057087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.00 or 0.09716428 BTC.

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,025,123 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

