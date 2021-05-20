UniMex Network Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00003967 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and $243,102.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00072073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00422591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00217259 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.52 or 0.00998430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00034281 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,706,964 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

