Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.05

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and traded as high as $33.40. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $33.29, with a volume of 820 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Union Bankshares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

