Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 80,242 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.05.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.94. 41,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,846. The company has a market capitalization of $147.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

