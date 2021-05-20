Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 607,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.28% of Union Pacific worth $411,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $222.30 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average of $210.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

