Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $139,667.00

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Unisocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $66,571.71 or 1.67304884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $20.90 million and approximately $139,667.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Buying and Selling Unisocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

