Uniswap Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Uniswap coin can now be purchased for $27.93 or 0.00066774 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion and $2.14 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001019 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,810,092 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.