United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $32.42 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.15.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFCS. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

