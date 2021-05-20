United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.84. 197,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 544,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.80.

About United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF)

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

