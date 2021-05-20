Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

