Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin Sells 13,939 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00.
NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.10.
Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.
Univar Solutions Company Profile
Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.
Recommended Story: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.