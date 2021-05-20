Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin Sells 13,939 Shares

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.23, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 392,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.