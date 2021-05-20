Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will post sales of $122.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $57.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $553.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.90 million to $560.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $677.93 million, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $700.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of OLED opened at $205.57 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $143.27 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 92.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.