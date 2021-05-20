UnlimitedIP (UIP) Hits Market Cap of $9.91 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

