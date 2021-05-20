Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 7.7%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $145.15 and last traded at $143.08. Approximately 61,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,546,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

