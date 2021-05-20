US Capital Advisors Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

EOG stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,179 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

