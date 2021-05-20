US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

MRO stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

