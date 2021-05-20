Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.60

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.60 and traded as high as $88.95. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 6,708 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 10.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

