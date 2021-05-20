Utrust Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.59 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. Utrust has a market cap of $178.11 million and $30.59 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.