V-ID (VIDT) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular exchanges. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $488.02 or 0.01170993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00060538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.58 or 0.09952097 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

V-ID Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

