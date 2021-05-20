Validity Trading 34.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00012629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $89,299.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00026287 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.80 or 0.01122432 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,307,953 coins and its circulating supply is 4,306,739 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

