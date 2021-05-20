Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-10.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.25 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.30-10.00 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.75. The stock had a trading volume of 159,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.92. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

