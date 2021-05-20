Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.47 million-$126.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 22,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,955. Valneva has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $31.33.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

