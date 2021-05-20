VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Boosted by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 921,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,234,000 after buying an additional 112,676 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 140,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 118,502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,865. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.68.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

