Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 1.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,168. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $145.41 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.