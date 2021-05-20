Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Performa Ltd US LLC

Performa Ltd US LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,463 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.8% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

