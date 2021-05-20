Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 234,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

