Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,042. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.11 and a 12-month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

