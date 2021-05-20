Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.90 and a twelve month high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

