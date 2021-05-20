Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after acquiring an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% in the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

