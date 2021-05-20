Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Lessened by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MD Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $95,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $216.58. 806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,978. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $135.46 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.50.

