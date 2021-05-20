Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.58. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

