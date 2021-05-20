Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,108,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $379.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.50 and a one year high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

