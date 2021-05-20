Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 578.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after buying an additional 595,299 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.21 on Thursday, hitting $381.94. The company had a trading volume of 238,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $269.50 and a twelve month high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

